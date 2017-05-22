Musk Pens Letter To Have Tesla Vehicles Sold In Connecticut

Shortly after Connecticut’s Finance Committee approved a bill that could eventually allow Tesla to sell vehicles in the state, Elon Musk has written a letter to a local news outlet explaining his reasoning behind the push to sell EVs in the state.
Published by the Hartford Courant, the letter offers an explanation as to why Tesla use a direct sales model and the negative effects the state could encounter if it fails to permit local sales.
“We use a direct sales model because it provides the best possible experience for our customers. Anyone who visits our stores can ask questions of Tesla’s sales team and learn about electric vehicles without the stress of the typical car-buying experience at traditional dealerships. There is no haggling over price (it is the same everywhere) and customers face no pressure to make a purchase,” Musk said.
“Your elected officials have a choice. They can vote to cede jobs to surrounding states, or choose a path that helps the state close its budget gap and build upon its history as a place for innovation and business growth.”
Tesla has faced fierce opposition in attempting to sell its vehicles in the state from the Connecticut Automotive Retailers Association. The dealer association claims that the electric automaker has been illegally selling vehicles out of its local showroom and will undermine the state’s laws that require new cars be sold through franchises. Tesla is in a similar position in Utah, Texas and Michigan.