Musk Says Tesla Model 3 Reservations Are Climbing Weekly

Even though Tesla isn’t actively marketing the Model 3 and has yet to even reveal it in production guise, Elon Musk has confirmed that reservations continue to climb every week, The Motley Fool reports.
The electric automaker last disclosed that it had received 373,000 deposit-backed reservations six weeks after the car’s preview last year but has refused to release any updated figures since then. However, when asked how many Model 3 orders there are during a recent conference call, Musk did confirm orders are still on the rise but failed to provide a specific figure.
“No. Here's the problem. If we do that, then people run off and make all sorts of conclusions based on that, that really have -- that are not predictive of the future,” Musk said. “Because there are no -- you can't test drive a Model 3. If you come to [Tesla stores] and you want to buy a Model 3, we -- you might either buy a Model S or X instead.
“We anti-sell the Model 3. But I mean, that's reservations continue to climb week after week. No advertising, anti-selling, nothing to test drive, still grows every week,” Musk said.
Facing record-breaking orders for the car, Tesla has been actively contacting Model 3 reservations holders to try and sway them into a Model S or Model X but evidently, interest in the company’s long-awaited entry-level model cannot be tamed. Tesla intends on launching the car in July.