Musk Says Tesla Model Y Will Get New Platform And May Arrive In 2019

Production of the Tesla Model 3 has yet to commence and Elon Musk is already thinking about what’s next, including the Tesla Semi and perhaps most importantly, the Model Y We’ve known for quite some time that the Model Y will be a compact electric SUV and during a recent earnings call, Musk revealed a number of new details about the vehicle.According to the company’s chief executive, the Model Y won’t be built around the same platform as the Model Y and will instead feature “completely different” architecture. Additionally, Musk expressed his intent to ditch the 12-volt battery systems used by existing Tesla models in favor of a setup that requires less wiring in a move which will inevitably simplify production, The Verge reports.Musk also says that the Model Y could hit the production line as soon as late 2019 but given the company’s history of missing deadlines, we’ll take that with a grain of salt and realistically expect to see it arrive early next decade.