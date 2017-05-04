Musk Says Tesla Model Y Will Get New Platform And May Arrive In 2019

Production of the Tesla Model 3 has yet to commence and Elon Musk is already thinking about what’s next, including the Tesla Semi and perhaps most importantly, the Model Y.
We’ve known for quite some time that the Model Y will be a compact electric SUV and during a recent earnings call, Musk revealed a number of new details about the vehicle.
According to the company’s chief executive, the Model Y won’t be built around the same platform as the Model Y and will instead feature “completely different” architecture. Additionally, Musk expressed his intent to ditch the 12-volt battery systems used by existing Tesla models in favor of a setup that requires less wiring in a move which will inevitably simplify production, The Verge reports.
Musk also says that the Model Y could hit the production line as soon as late 2019 but given the company’s history of missing deadlines, we’ll take that with a grain of salt and realistically expect to see it arrive early next decade.
Rendering via RM Car Design