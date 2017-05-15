Musk Tests The 124MPH Sled That Could Transport Your Car Underground

Elon Musk clearly doesn’t waste any time in getting his ideas off the ground because just two weeks after previewing how his elaborate network of tunnels could work, Musk has teased a prototype in action.
Musk posted a video on Instagram depicting The Boring Company’s electric sled which would transport vehicles through small tunnels at 124 mph (200 km/h).
The video shows that the sled will accelerate quite rapidly and when speeding through the tunnel at high speed, it almost looks as if it could teleport into an entirely different dimension.
The outspoken chief executive of Tesla claims that his proposed comprehensive network of tunnels could completely alleviate traffic congestion in cities like Los Angeles. He has already started building test tunnels at SpaceX’s facilities in California.