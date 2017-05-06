Nat Geo Shows How The Bugatti Chiron Is Made

The world won’t know just how fast the Bugatti Chiron is until 2018 but even still, the successor to the legendary Veyron has already captured the hearts and minds of enthusiasts around the world.
Powered by an 8.0-liter W16 engine fed by four turbochargers, the Chiron produces 1500 hp but even more impressive than that huge figure is the design and development work that went into bringing the Chiron to life.
In the National Geographic documentary below, we get an extensive look at the lengths the French manufacturer went to before unveiling the car at last year’s Geneva Motor Show and commencing production.
If you love to geek out to research and development work, the clip below is well worth watching.