Neidfaktor's Audi RS6 Is An Opulent Supercar Slayer

A new-generation Audi A6 is just around the corner but the current model, especially in range-topping RS6 guise, remains one of the market’s most well-rounded vehicles.
Not only does the car’s twin-turbocharged V8 engine make it as fast as a Nissan GT-R, the super estate also comes standard with a plush and luxurious interior which, as it happens, has been improved further thanks to German interior specialists Neidfaktor.
The most obvious cabin change between this RS6 and a standard model is that the door panels have been expertly trimmed in black leather that perfectly mimics the hexagonal stitched shapes on the vehicle’s seats. Despite only being a small change, the opulent door panels make the interior feel that much more complete.
Other small touches to this RS6 include white contrast stitching throughout and Alcantara on the A-pillars, headliner and rear view mirror.
The modifications may seem dull compared to some of the brightly-colored interiors the company has created in the past, but for a car as expensive as the RS6, they suit it very nicely indeed.