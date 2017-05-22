New 2018 Renault Megane RS Coming To The Monaco Grand Prix

Renault will reveal the new Megane R.S. for the first time in public this Friday, on May 26, at F1’s Monaco grand prix and with Nico Hülkenberg behind the wheel.
Renault’s new flagship hot hatch will sport a yellow and black livery for the occasion as the company celebrates 40 years of involvement in Formula 1.
“Renault Sport’s staff are continually exploring new frontiers when it comes to providing customers with exceptional suspension and engine performance, along with aerodynamics honed for efficiency and the best of F1 technology”, the company said in their press release.
The new Renault Megane RS is expected to remain front-driven, with a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine producing around 300hp. The chassis is likely to get a bespoke rear-wheel steering system to make the new hot hatch feel more agile and stable, depending on the driving conditions.
A six-speed manual gearbox is going to be offered as standard, with a dual-clutch automatic offered as an option for the first time. Renault says that they will reveal the new Megane RS in full this September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show.