New 2018 Volvo XC60 Priced From $41,500

Volvo has confirmed the 2018 XC60 will be priced from $41,500 when it arrives in the United States this fall.
Costing $550 more than its predecessor, the redesigned crossover is a major leap forward as it follows the successful formula laid out by the XC90.
Besides featuring an attractive design, the XC60 comes nicely equipped with LED headlights, a panoramic moonroof, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The model also boasts a ten-way power driver's seat, leather upholstery, Iron Ore trim, and a 9-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay compatibility. Other highlights include a power tailgate, a dual-zone climate control system, and an 8-inch display in the instrument cluster.
Power is provided by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 250 hp (253 PS) and 258 lb-ft (349 Nm) of torque. It is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a standard all-wheel drive system.
Buyers looking for something more powerful can opt of the XC60 T6 which starts $44,900. It features a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine developing 316 hp (320 PS) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque.
Lastly but not least, the range-topping XC60 T8 Plug-in Hybrid begins at $52,900. It uses a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine as well an electric motor to produce 400 hp (405 PS) and 472 lb-ft (639 Nm) of torque.