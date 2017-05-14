New 2018 VW Polo Set To Enter Production Next Month

Following a very extensive leak of images showing the new Polo completely undisguised, VW is gearing up for the debut of its new supermini.
We didn’t expect VW to blow us away with the design of the new Polo, as the car maker is known for their approach towards their supermini model: like the Golf, but smaller.
Less keen-eyed observers will definitely think that what they are looking at is a Golf, especially now that the new generation Polo is longer and wider than its predecessor, courtesy of the MQB A0 platform that underpins it.
The adoption of the new platform means that the Polo will offer a significantly roomier cabin and a larger luggage space. On the tech front, the new VW supermini is likely getting the last crop of infotainment systems that debuted with the current Golf, along with a wide range of driver assistance systems and an optional digital instrument display.
The new VW Polo will become available with a smaller range of engines that nevertheless will include several versions of the three-cylinder 1.0-litre TSI unit and of course the 1.5-litre TSI in at least two power outputs. The range will be completed with the GTI version which will use a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol unit.
VW is set to begin production of the new Polo next month, according to AutoNews, with the public debut scheduled to take place at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September.
Images via Cars.co.za