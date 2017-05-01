New Audi Q5 Takes On Jaguar F-Pace And Mercedes GLC Rivals

If you were curious to find out how Audi's all-new Q5 compares to its rivals from Mercedes and Jaguar, the answer is, quite well.
As always, Audi seems to find itself on the neutral side of the spectrum when it comes to both appearance as well as handling. However, the Q5 does excel in other departments, such as quality, cabin aesthetics and on-board tech, which matters a lot for a compact SUV, as Carwow's Mat Watson points out.
Does this mean the Q5 is better than these two direct rivals? Stick around to find out.
For starters, unlike the F-Pace and the GLC, the Audi Q5 doesn't actually have a "best side" at which you can stare at it and conclude that it looks excellent. Watson thinks the GLC's rear end looks best, whereas the F-Pace has the most aggressive front end.
This leaves the Q5 somewhere in the middle in terms of looks, though that doesn't necessarily mean it's a lame duck when it comes to passing the "eye test". Also, you can check out our review of the 2018 Audi Q5 by clicking here.
Moving on to the interior and you might find that the GLC feels a bit more sporty than the Q5, though the latter offers more modern tech and a more ergonomic cabin layout, with slightly better materials in certain areas you may or may not care about. Inside the F-Pace, Watson says you get the best of both worlds, as if you're sitting inside an "F-Type on steroids". Quality however, isn't quite on par with its German rivals.
We'll let you find out for yourselves which of these cars scored better in terms of practicality, loading capacity and performance. And yes, there will be an overall winner at the end.