New BMW 8-Series Concept Revealed, Coming In 2018 [72 Pics / Videos]

BMW has uncovered the new 8-Series concept, ahead of its debut at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.Designed to preview the 8-Series Coupe which will be launched next year, the concept is a "luxurious sports car which embodies both unadulterated dynamics and modern luxury."Looking far more athletic than the Gran Lusso Coupe, the 8-Series concept is a stylish two-door model which features an aggressive front fascia with a large twin-kidney grille. The car has also been equipped with a carbon fiber front splitter, laser headlights, and massive air intakes.Moving further back, we can see a long hood, flowing bodywork, and 21-inch lightweight alloy wheels. The concept also has front fender vents, muscular rear wheel arches, and a sporty roofline. Other highlights include a carbon fiber diffuser that is flanked by a dual exhaust system with trapezoidal tailpipes.The interior is a bit of a departure from traditional BMWs as it adopts a minimalist design with a driver focused layout. As part of this focus, the company installed exclusive sports seats with a carbon-fiber shell and the "finest leather" upholstery. There's also a custom steering wheel with hand-polished aluminum spokes and red-anodized shift paddles. We can also see a digital instrument cluster, an iDrive display, and plenty of carbon fiber trim.