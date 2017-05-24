New BMW 8-Series Concept Shows The Shape Of Things To Come

The first pictures of the BMW 8-Series concept have hit the web ahead of its unveiling at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on May 26th.
Looking far sleeker than the teaser image suggested, the 8-Series concept is a stylish two-door coupe which features a bold front fascia with a massive twin-kidney grille that is flanked by slender headlights. The car also has a rakish windscreen, large front fender vents, and lightweight alloy wheels which cover huge brake discs and gold calipers.
The rear image isn't of the highest quality but we can see the model has a gently sloping roofline which tapers down to meet an integrated spoiler. The concept also has an aggressive rear bumper and what appears to be a dual exhaust system.
The concept is designed to preview a production model which will be launched in 2018. The car will partially replace the 6-Series Coupe and BMW Chairman Harald Krüger has called it a "genuine dream car" which will add a "slice of pure automotive fascination" to the company's lineup.
BMW has been tight-lipped about the model but the car is expected to ride on the CLAR platform that underpins the 5- and 7-Series. Rumors have also suggested the model will be offered with an assortment of familiar engines possibly even a 6.6-liter V12 developing 601 hp (609 PS) and 590 lb-ft (799 Nm) of torque.
Earlier this year, it was confirmed that BMW has trademarked a series of names, including 825, 830, 835, 850, 845, 860, M8 and M850, so an M8 could be in the cards as well.
8 tips of the hat to Enrico B!