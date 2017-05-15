New BMW M240i M Performance Edition Boasts 335 HP And M Performance Parts

BMW is celebrating the unveiling of the facelifted 2-Series by introducing the new M240i M Performance Edition.
Designed to "express the athletic appeal of the compact sport coupe," the M240i M Performance Edition features an Alpine White exterior which contrasts with an assortment of black and carbon fiber M Performance parts.
Starting up front, the car has been equipped with air guides, a splitter, and a black grille. The sporty styling continues further back as designers installed carbon fiber mirror caps, carbon fiber side skirts, and 19-inch lightweight alloy wheels with a two-tone finish. Customers will also find a carbon fiber rear spoiler and a diffuser which is flanked by a dual exhaust system with carbon fiber accents.
Power is provided by a 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder engine that produces 340 PS (335 hp). It can be connected to either a six-speed manual transmission or an optional eight-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is available with the latter gearbox and when equipped, the car can accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 4.4 seconds before topping out at 250 km/h (155 mph).
The M240i M Performance Edition will go on sale in July and production will be limited to 750 units.