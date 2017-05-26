New BMW M8 Teased, Company Hints At More Coming Tomorrow

BMW just pulled the wraps off the 8-Series Concept but that hasn't stopped the company from teasing the new M8.
Shown in a darkened video, the M8 is heavily disguised but it appears to have an aggressive front fascia with a prominent grille and large air intakes. We can also see a sculpted hood, a rear spoiler, and a four-tailpipe sports exhaust system. Last but not least, the M8 rides on lightweight alloy wheels which are backed up by ventilated brake discs with blue calipers.
BMW didn't say much about the car but hinted "Camouflage can't simmer down excitement. Stay tuned for tomorrow as we accept the challenge and put the icing on top of BMW's definition of the sporting spearhead at the M Concours on Saturday."
That seems to suggest we'll learn more about the car tomorrow but in the meantime it's natural to speculate the M8 will have the same powertrain as the new M5. If this is the case, the M8 should have a 4.4-liter M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine that develops around 600 PS (592 hp) and more than 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. In the M5, it enables the car to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in less than 3.5 seconds.