New Camaro ZL1 Has More Power But Is It Better Than The Shelby GT350R?

If you’re the type of person who cares about horsepower and nothing else, you’ll probably answer the above question with an instant ‘yes’.
However, while muscle cars used to be defined by power figures, their modern-day counterparts are much more capable and well-rounded and can only be adequately compared on a racetrack. Fortunately, Kelley Blue Book has done exactly that by pitting the new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 against its slightly-older yet no less impressive rival, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R.
Powering the ZL1 is a supercharged V8 engine that delivers a truly insane 650 hp, enough to rival and beat many current supercars. By comparison, the Shelby GT350R has a more characterful naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V8 engine with 526 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque. In a straight line, it has no chance against the ZL1 but is it the more enjoyable of the two to drive?
Well, the video below answers that question, or at least tries to, and should help you make up your mind as to which is best. I’d take the Mustang.