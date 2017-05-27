New CEO Is Just The Beginning Of Ford's Senior Executive Changes

Call it cleaning house, or a massive game of musical chairs. Any way you look at it, Ford is implementing big changes in its top ranks. And the appointment of a new CEO is just the beginning.
Along with Mark Fields' departure and Jim Hackett's promotion, Ford has named a slew of senior executives to various divisions – including Raj Nair in the crucial position as head of Ford North America.
Nair has until now served as CTO and executive vice president of product development, but will now take over from Joe Hinrichs, who in turn is stepping up to head of global operations.
That's not the only regional appointment Ford has announced, though. Jim Farley will supervise all global markets, with his deputy Steven Armstrong stepping up to take Farley's current role as head of European, Middle Eastern, and African operations.
Meanwhile Peter Fleet is stepping up to head the Asia-Pacific division, having served until now as the region's marketing/sales chief – a position which will now be taken by Mark Ovenden from the Russian office. Meanwhile Fleet's predecessor Dave Schoch is retiring after 40 years with the company.
Outside of the major regional offices, Sherif Marakby will oversee autonomous vehicles and electrification (from a newly created position), Hau Thai-Tang takes over product development and purchasing, Bradley Gayton is appointed general counsel, Kenneth R. Kent as treasurer, and Ken Washington as CTO.
Finally a slew of appointments were made in the Mobility division previously run by incoming CEO Jim Hackett. Marcy Klevorn takes over the department, with Neil Schloss (previously group treasurer) acting as the subsidiary's CFO and IT chief Jeff Lermer serving as its COO.
Got all that? The bottom line is that things are changing at Ford, with the board eager to put the Fields era behind it – along with its legacy of falling stock values, but hopefully keeping up its profitability.