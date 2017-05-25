New Citroen C3 Ticks All The Right Boxes In The Supermini Segment

With a modern design both inside and out, comfortable seats, and a decent size boot, the new generation Citroen C3 is a cool little car.
And it doesn’t cost a fortune either, as it starts from just under £11,000 ($14,280) in the UK, but if you want a model that's better equipped, and features air conditioning, infotainment, and smartphone integration, then you're better off with the top-spec variant, for which you will have to pay at least £14,795 ($19,210).
There are some drawbacks, as CarWow's Mat Watson pointed out in this review, such as the soft suspension, which inevitably comes with a lot of body roll in the corners, unlike a rivaling Ford Fiesta, which is sportier.
Rear headroom is not that good either, especially with the optional sunroof, and neither is the legroom. The quality of some of the plastics inside is a problem that had been brought forward before, so don’t expect its interior to be on the same level with the Volkswagen Polo.
The numerous personalization options, a set of optional airbumps to protect the doors from unwanted scratches, and an on-board dashcam, combined with the comfortable ride, made the reviewer suggest that you might want to add it to your shopping list, if you're looking for a new B-segment hatch.