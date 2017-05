New Citroen C3 Ticks All The Right Boxes In The Supermini Segment

VIDEO

With a modern design both inside and out, comfortable seats, and a decent size boot, the new generation Citroen C3 is a cool little car.And it doesn’t cost a fortune either, as it starts from just under £11,000 ($14,280) in the UK , but if you want a model that's better equipped, and features air conditioning, infotainment, and smartphone integration, then you're better off with the top-spec variant , for which you will have to pay at least £14,795 ($19,210).There are some drawbacks, asMat Watson pointed out in this review, such as the soft suspension, which inevitably comes with a lot of body roll in the corners, unlike a rivaling Ford Fiesta , which is sportier.Rear headroom is not that good either, especially with the optional sunroof, and neither is the legroom. The quality of some of the plastics inside is a problem that had been brought forward before, so don’t expect its interior to be on the same level with the Volkswagen Polo The numerous personalization options, a set of optional airbumps to protect the doors from unwanted scratches, and an on-board dashcam , combined with the comfortable ride, made the reviewer suggest that you might want to add it to your shopping list, if you're looking for a new B-segment hatch.