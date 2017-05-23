New Continental 24 Limited Edition Celebrates Bentley's Return To The Nurburgring 24h

There is a new Bentley Continental coming our way fast, but the crew in Crewe isn’t ready to let the current generation go just yet.
The covers are off a new special edition called Continental 24, celebrating the brand's return to the 24 Hours of the Nurburgring.
Building upon the fastest Bentley ever, the Continental Supersports, the new Continental 24 will be produced in just 24 units, all of them exclusive to the European market.
Customers will get to spec them in the striking Monaco Yellow and Black Crystal color combo, which takes inspiration from the from the Continental GT3 racers, with "St James' Red" over Black Crystal also available, providing an equally-striking alternative. There is also a single-tone exterior available at no extra cost.
Standard carbon fiber side mirror casings, along with the black exterior brightware, brake calipers, and 21-inch lightweight forged alloy wheels, which can also be finished in yellow or red to match the rest of the car, round up the list of visual updates on the outside.
Open the door and you will be greeted by the numerous carbon fiber appliques, Alcantara wrapped seats with diamond quilting, and a special 'Continental 24' emblem embossed into the headrests.
And since it's based on the potent Supersports, the new Bentley Continental 24 uses the same redeveloped 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine, which makes 710PS (700hp) and 1,017Nm (750lb-ft) of torque.
Performance numbers are also identical to those of the Continental Supersports, which requires 3.5sec to reach 100km/h (62mph) from a standstill, and will keep going up to 336km/h (209mph).
Bentley are asking at least €250,000 (equal to $280,293) for each unit of the limited edition Continental 24, and state that customer deliveries will begin in July.