New Dirt4 Trailer Released, Launches June 6th

Codemasters & Deep Silver have released a new trailer for the upcoming game DiRT 4.
Starring an assortment of professional rally and rallycross drivers, the clip gives a glimpse at the game's high quality graphics and realistic racing action.
While the visuals are the highlight of the video, the racing drivers also talk about their fears and how they overcome them. Rally driver Kris Meeke, who also worked on the game as a handling consultant, says “You have to forget about the fear factor. It’s purely about winning or losing. That’s the real special element in rally.”
His sentiments were echoed by two-time FIA World Rallycross champion Petter Solberg who remarked, “If you believe in yourself a lot, you know you will jump in the car again and be fast. I won three races in a row after probably the biggest ever accident in rally. It’s about how much you want it.”
DiRT 4 will be released in North America on June 6th and it will allow players to get behind the wheel of over 50 of the world’s most iconic off-road vehicles including the Audi Sport quattro S1 E2, Ford Fiesta R5, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI, and Subaru WRX STI NR4. In the clip, we can also see a Lancia Stratos and a handful of pickups.
The game will offer an assortment of different racing modes and courses as well as tuning upgrades and a realistic damage model. It will be available on both PC and consoles including the Playstation 4 and Xbox One.