New Hyundai Kona Small Crossover, This Is It!

The 2018 Hyundai Kona was spotted in Lisbon, Portugal, wearing its birthday suit. The Korean automaker prepares to aim its new sub-compact crossover at the likes of Renault's Captur and Nissan's Juke.
The images come courtesy of Autoweek reader Patrick Kramer who was on location where Hyundai was shooting a commercial for the Kona, which is actually named after a Hawaiian district.
Until recently, we only had a general idea about its overall styling, which is now proven to feature a set of headlights underneath the slim LED's found on each corner of the bonnet.
The rest of the car comes with a dual-tone paint job, a flared wheel arch design both front and back, and a pair of slim taillights at the rear. We previously caught a glimpse of its interior as well, and we can tell you that its instrument dials have a classic, analogue design, and that its infotainment display has a clunky and rectangular appearance, sitting on top a pair of center-mounted air vents and climate control dials.
Based on the i20 platform, the 2018 Hyundai Kona is said to use parts from both the i20 as well as the i30 compact, where it could also utilize some of the latter's power units. As for a Kia sibling of the sub-compact variety, it is to be expected, yes.
Also, based on previous spy shots, it appears the Kona's front fascia design language might also apply to the Korean automaker's all-new Santa Fe SUV, which is scheduled to hit showrooms in late 2018.
The 2018 Hyundai Kona will reveal itself to the world either this summer or at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, a little over 4 months from now.
Thanks to Lars from Autoweek.nl!