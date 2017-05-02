New Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ Edition 1 Joins The Estate Family

In order to celebrate the market launch of the new generation E63 and E63 S Estate in Germany, with other markets to follow shortly, Mercedes-AMG have launched a special edition version of the car.
Baptized the Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ Estate Edition 1, it carries an MSRP of €139,980 ($152,575) on its local market, including tax, and is available for approximately one year. It sports a design Selenite Grey Magno paintwork, or an optional Designo Night Black Magno, and comes with the AMG Night package to boost its appearance, dynamic stripes above the side sill panels, and 20-inch wheels, with a matte black look, and a high-gloss polished rim flange.
'Edition 1' lettering on the sports steering wheel in black Dinamica microfiber, 12-o'clock marking in black, Nappa leather, yellow stitching, AMG Performance seats, yellow highlights, and carbon fiber trim enhance the appearance of the cabin.
For the new E63 4Matic+ Estate, whose 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 develops 571PS (563hp) and 750Nm (533lb-ft) of torque, Mercedes-AMG are asking at least €112,907 ($123,066), whereas the E63 S 4Matic+ Estate, with its 612PS (603hp) and 850Nm (627lb-ft) of torque, can be had from €124,688 ($135,907). Both models make use of the brand's 9-speed dual-clutch transmission.