New Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ Edition 1 Joins The Estate Family

In order to celebrate the market launch of the new generation E63 and E63 S Estate in Germany, with other markets to follow shortly, Mercedes-AMG have launched a special edition version of the car.Baptized the Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ Estate Edition 1, it carries an MSRP of €139,980 ($152,575) on its local market, including tax, and is available for approximately one year. It sports a design Selenite Grey Magno paintwork, or an optional Designo Night Black Magno, and comes with the AMG Night package to boost its appearance , dynamic stripes above the side sill panels, and 20-inch wheels, with a matte black look, and a high-gloss polished rim flange.'Edition 1' lettering on the sports steering wheel in black Dinamica microfiber, 12-o'clock marking in black, Nappa leather, yellow stitching, AMG Performance seats, yellow highlights, and carbon fiber trim enhance the appearance of the cabin.For the new E63 4Matic+ Estate , whose 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 develops 571PS (563hp) and 750Nm (533lb-ft) of torque, Mercedes-AMG are asking at least €112,907 ($123,066), whereas the E63 S 4Matic+ Estate, with its 612PS (603hp) and 850Nm (627lb-ft) of torque, can be had from €124,688 ($135,907). Both models make use of the brand's 9-speed dual-clutch transmission.