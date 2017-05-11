New Mercedes-Benz X-Class Wants A Piece Of The VW Amarok's Pie

With their upcoming X-Class, Mercedes-Benz are looking to steal some customers from the Volkswagen Amarok and its like.
The pickup truck is based on the same nuts and bolts as the Nissan Navara, but promises to come with a more premium touch.
Well, in theory at least, because the new X-Class is not exactly willing to reveal its final design and cabin just yet, even if the latest prototype seems to be getting ready for the assembly lines.
This hasn’t stopped the automaker from accepting deposits for it, as early as February this year, in the United Kingdom. Placing a refundable reservation of £1,000 ($1,295) will get customers in line for one of the first X-Class, once it arrives in this market next year.
The Mercedes-Benz X-Class will feature standard RWD and optional AWD, and will be powered by an assortment of 4- and 6-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.