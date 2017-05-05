New Mercedes CLS Will Be A Car For James Bond, While GT 4 For Jason Bourne, Says Boss

Mercedes-Benz's chief design officer, Gorden Wagener, has given us a better understanding of the differences in character between the next-gen CLS, and the production version of the GT Concept.
Speaking to AutoExpress, the brand's official said: "The CLS is for James Bond, and the GT Concept is for Jason Bourne. That describes the different approaches to those vehicles."
Based on the same underpinnings as the latest E-Class, the upcoming GT four-door coupe, which is expected to debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, will be more stylish than ever, with "stunning proportions", slim window profile, massive wheels, and the same headroom as the current iteration, according to Wagener.
As for the final variant of the aforementioned study, which will become AMG's second bespoke model, this is seen like a "four-door race car" by the designer, who says that plenty of thinking has been placed into getting "these cars apart".
There could be a drawback with this approach, as the report says the Germans might keep the V8 engines out of the next generation CLS, that would be offered with four- and six-cylinder units in the regular models, whereas the AMG(s) are believed to use a twin-turbo version of the new straight-six petrol lump. However, it's not clear if this applies specifically to the UK or all markets.
On the other hand, the AMG GT will likely stick close to the concept in terms of power, and it should be offered exclusively with a V8 bi-turbo engine when it arrives, after 2019.
