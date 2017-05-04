New MG XS Announced For The UK Is A Rebadged ZS

MG has revealed its new compact crossover will be called the XS in the United Kingdom.
Set to go on sale this winter, the XS is essentially a renamed version of the ZS which debuted at the Guangzhou Auto Show last year.
MG declined to release specifications but the automaker confirmed the British model will be offered with two petrol engines which can be paired to either an automatic or manual transmission.
That's not much to go on but the Chinese variant offers a naturally-aspirated 1.5-liter engine with 120 PS (118 hp / 88 kW) and 150 Nm (110 lb-ft) of torque. Customers can also order a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine that develops 125 PS (123 hp / 92 kW) and 170 Nm (125 lb-ft) of torque.
In a statement, MG UK Head of Sales and Marketing said "The MG XS will be a real game-changer in the compact SUV marketplace. Featuring state-of-the-art driver technology and innovative design, the new model builds on our growing reputation for capability, performance and quality, positioned at a highly-affordable price – the customer gets extra, for less!"
Pricing will be announced closer to launch but MG says it will be in line with the company's "affordable family pricing structure."