New Opel Corsa Coming In 2019 With PSA Tech

Opel's best-selling model last year, the Corsa, is in for a replacement, which will come in two years' time.
According to German newspaper AllgemeineZeitungMainz, cited by AutoNews, the successor of the current supermini will be built using technology from PSA, after the German brand moved under their umbrella earlier this year.
This makes the new Corsa, which will be made at the company's largest manufacturing site, in Zaragoza, Spain, the fourth joint-project with the French automotive giant, after the Crossland X and Grandland X SUVs, and the Combo utility vehicle.
Based on an entirely new architecture, the new-gen Opel Corsa will be offered with 3- and 4-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, with turbocharging technology and a range-topping OPC that is believed to use a 1.6-liter unit.
Rendering courtesy of KleberSilva