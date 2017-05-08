New Opel Insignia Sports Tourer Wants To Join The Fire Department

Following its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show a couple of months ago, the new generation Opel Insignia Sports Tourer is now ready for the RETTmobil, with a new outfit.
Made by Opel Special Vehicles in Russelsheim, just like the rest of the brand's emergency service vehicles, the Insignia features a special body wrap, LED front flashers, a signal system, radio, and fire-fighting related equipment.
Opel's proposition for Germany's fire department uses a 2.0-liter gasoline engine that channels 260hp to the all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring through a new 8-speed automatic transmission. The naught to 100km/h (62mph) sprint takes 7.5 seconds, and top speed is 245km/h (152mph).
While the Insignia is a fire department command vehicle, the Vivaro Combi, which will also be on display at RETTmobil, from May 10 to 12, is a personnel carrier that can transport up to 9 people and their equipment, which is stored in the trunk and separated by a mesh installed behind the third row of seats.
The light commercial vehicle also features a special body wrap, which differs from the one of the five-door estate, along with LED signal systems, siren, front and rear flashers, and a built-in radio.