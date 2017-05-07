New Platform To Spawn Eight FWD Mercedes Models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that its next-generation front-wheel drive platform will spawn eight models, up from the five vehicles that use Daimler’s existing FWD architecture.
During an interview with Car and Driver, Mercedes-Benz brand chief Ola Källenius confirmed the news but failed to specify which models will use the new front-wheel drive underpinnings. However, it isn’t hard to guess likely candidates.
The new FWD range will start with the next-generation A-Class hatchback and also be used by the A-Class sedan. Additionally, the A-Class will get an extended wheelbase variant while the new platform will also be used by the next-gen B-Class, next CLA-Class sedan, CLA-Class Shooting Brake, new GLA-Class crossover and the rumoured GLB-Class off-roader (baby G-Wagen).
The German automaker recently previewed the A-Class sedan at the Shanghai Auto Show and with it, offered a glimpse at the revised styling language to be adopted by future Mercedes compact models. Compared to the current CLA, the Concept A had a familiar rear end but an overhauled front incorporating the brand’s new Panamerican grille.
It is speculated that many of Mercedes-Benz’s future compact cars will use small engines from Renault alongside its own six-speed manual gearboxes and dual-clutch transmissions. There’s also a possibility that new entry-level AMG models with around 250 hp could be launched.