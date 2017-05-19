New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Should Look The Goods

Porsche is currently developing a new GT4 believed to be based around the latest 718 Cayman and it should be good. Really good.
While it isn’t known if the model will simply act as a replacement to the previous-gen GT4 or if it’ll push the performance boundaries further and adopt the GT4 RS nameplate, history tells us that Porsche almost always lifts the bar and the new hardcore Cayman should be no different.
Imagining what the 718 Cayman GT4 will look like isn’t difficult but Laurent Schmidt has rendered the car anyway and it looks very nice thanks to the combination of the revised front and rear fascias of the 718 and the aggressive bodywork of the GT4.
Sources inform us that it won’t just be the looks that distinguish the new model from the old one. There’s a possibility that Porsche will fit the new model with an engine straight from its GT division, potentially the naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter of the facelifted 911 GT3, albeit slightly de-tuned. If that’s the case, over 400 hp will be inevitable and the model will certainly become one of the most desirable offerings in Porsche’s range.
Expect to see the car debut later this year or in early 2018.