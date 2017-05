New Renault Koleos Arrives In UK With A £4,645 Premium Over Nissan X-Trail

PHOTO GALLERY

Renault released the pricing details of its new Koleos SUV , with the first deliveries expected to commence this summer.The new French SUV will be available with two diesel engine options, the entry-level FWD 1.6-litre dCi 130 and the all-wheel drive 2.0-litre dCi 175.Customers gunning for the range-topping 2.0-litre version will also be offered the option of a seven-speed X-Tronic automatic transmission, with a six-speed manual offered as standard.The arrival of the Koleos completes Renault’s SUV range which also includes the Captur and Kadjar models. Based on the same CMF C/D platform that underpins several Renaults and Nissans, including the rival X-Trail, the new Renault Koleos claims to offer exceptional interior space for five passengers.The new Renault Koleos also comes with a wide range of driver assistance systems, including Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Over-speed Prevention with Traffic Sign Recognition and Hill Start Assist.The infotainment system utilizes a standard 7-inch touchscreen display with satellite navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, with an optional 8.7-inch portrait-style touchscreen offered as an option.Prices commence at £27,500 for the Koleos dCi 130, which is £4,645 over the base price of a Nissan X-Train in the UK. The more powerful dCi 175 version starts from £30,400, with the automatic version asking for an additional £1,500.