New Renault Koleos Arrives In UK With A £4,645 Premium Over Nissan X-Trail

Renault released the pricing details of its new Koleos SUV, with the first deliveries expected to commence this summer.
The new French SUV will be available with two diesel engine options, the entry-level FWD 1.6-litre dCi 130 and the all-wheel drive 2.0-litre dCi 175.
Customers gunning for the range-topping 2.0-litre version will also be offered the option of a seven-speed X-Tronic automatic transmission, with a six-speed manual offered as standard.
The arrival of the Koleos completes Renault’s SUV range which also includes the Captur and Kadjar models. Based on the same CMF C/D platform that underpins several Renaults and Nissans, including the rival X-Trail, the new Renault Koleos claims to offer exceptional interior space for five passengers.
The new Renault Koleos also comes with a wide range of driver assistance systems, including Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Over-speed Prevention with Traffic Sign Recognition and Hill Start Assist.
The infotainment system utilizes a standard 7-inch touchscreen display with satellite navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, with an optional 8.7-inch portrait-style touchscreen offered as an option.
Prices commence at £27,500 for the Koleos dCi 130, which is £4,645 over the base price of a Nissan X-Train in the UK. The more powerful dCi 175 version starts from £30,400, with the automatic version asking for an additional £1,500.