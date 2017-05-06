New Renault Megane RS Sports A Massive Center-Mounted Exhaust

Renault recently teased the Megane RS and now we're having our first undisguised glimpse of the model thanks to Facebook user Ferd.
While the picture isn't of the highest quality, we can see the upcoming hot hatch will follow in the footsteps of the standard model but adopt a number of sporty styling touches.
The rear alone sports several notable changes include a new tailgate-mounted spoiler and a redesigned bumper with air vents. However, the biggest change is the addition of a massive center-mounted exhaust which is flanked by a rear diffuser.
Renault has been tight-lipped about the car but it will be unveiled later this year, possibly at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.
Power will likely be provided by a new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that develops more than 300 PS (296 hp). It will be connected to a standard six-speed manual transmission but a dual-clutch automatic gearbox is expected to be optional for the first time.
Besides being more powerful than its predecessor, reports suggest the new Megane RS will benefit from a four-wheel steering system which should make it pretty agile despite its larger dimensions.
Spy photo credit: CarPix for CarScoops