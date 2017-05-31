New Rolls-Royce Phantom Teased Before July 27 Reveal

Rolls-Royce has confirmed that the new Phantom will debut on July 27 and has released two teaser images of the car.
The two pictures suggest that the design of the 2018 Phantom won’t be radically overhauled from the outgoing model, allowing the car to still remain easily identifiable as the marque’s range-topping model. The first teaser shows off the Phantom’s revised front grille and the customary Spirit of Ecstasy flying above it.
As for the second teaser, it reveals the passenger side of the dashboard and shows a wooden accent with a very detailed pattern. An analogue clock can also be seen.
It has previously been confirmed that the new Phantom will be underpinned by an all-aluminum platform, ensuring it weighs significantly less than the old car. Additionally, Rolls-Royce’s global client sales manager for the Asia Pacific Region, Ian Grant, recently announced that the 2018 Phantom will have a four-wheel steering system.
A twin-turbocharged V12 engine is expected to be the standard engine on offer but a plug-in hybrid powertrain should arrive soon after.