New Rolls-Royce Phantom To Have Four-Wheel Steering, Be "Absolutely Beautiful"

Rolls-Royce has been hyping their Bentley Bentayga competitor and has just revealed new details about the next-generation Phantom.
During a showroom opening in Australia, Rolls-Royce's global client sales manager for the Asia Pacific region, Ian Grant, told CarAdvice: “I’ve seen the vehicle personally, and it’s absolutely beautiful. The design lines are so striking, yet elegantly and impressively Rolls-Royce.”
Grant went on to say the model rides on an all-aluminum platform, enabling it to have a "lot less weight" than its predecessor. He also revealed the Phantom will have a four-wheel steering system, so the maneuverability and turning circle of the model will be "incredible" for something of its size.
The seventh-generation Phantom went out of production earlier this year and its replacement is scheduled to be launched in 2018. Little is known about the car, but previous spy photos have shown it will have an evolutionary design that makes it instantly recognizable as a Rolls-Royce.
We've only seen a few glimpses of the interior, however buyers can expect an upgraded cabin with a digital instrument cluster and a large infotainment system. Despite the focus on technology, the Phantom will continue to be elegantly equipped with premium leather upholstery and wood trim.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops