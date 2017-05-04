New Seat Arona Small SUV Surfaces Early, Debuts Later This Year

The first pictures of the SEAT Arona have been retrieved from software set to be used on the crossover's infotainment system.
Posted by MQB-Coding & Retrofit, the images give us our first detailed glimpse at the Ibiza-based crossover which is slated to be launched toward the end of the year.
Looking relatively sporty, the Arona has a stylish front fascia with a mesh grille that is flanked by triangular headlights. The crossover also features a sculpted hood and a large lower air intake.
Moving further back, the model has a blacked out A-pillar which blends into the contrasting black roof. A closer inspection reveals a prominent character line, modest amounts of body cladding, and a distinctive greenhouse with a small rear quarter window.
The rear end looks pretty plain by comparison but it features wraparound taillights, an angular bumper, and a dual exhaust system.
Engine options are expected to carryover from the Ibiza so choices could include a 1.0-liter TSI with outputs of 95 PS (93 hp) and 115 PS (113 hp). Buyer looking for something more powerful can expect a 1.5-liter TSI four-cylinder that develops 150 PS (148 hp). There should also be a 1.6-liter TDI engine with ratings of 80, 95, and 115 PS (79, 94, and 113 hp).