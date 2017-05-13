New Seat Ateca FR Starts At £24,960, First UK Deliveries In October

British customers will be able to order Seat's sporty Ateca FR starting July 3rd, with £24,960 OTR landing you the FR 1.4 Eco TSI model.
The UK line-up will feature a total of four available engines, including the new 2.0 TSI 190 PS unit. The others are the 150 PS 1.4 Eco TSI, and the two 2.0 TDI diesels with either 150 PS or 190 PS.
In order to further differentiate the FR from other Ateca models, Seat has added a high gloss black front grille, 18" 'Performance' alloys, body-color wheel arch surrounds, unique FR front and rear bumpers, dark-tinted rear windows, side skirts, a rear spoiler and aluminum roof rails and door moldings.
Inside, you get sports front seats with Alcantara upholstery and progressive steering, which Seat says weights up pleasingly at speed. Other specs include the automaker's Full Link smartphone integration, with Mirror Link, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Furthermore, there's dual zone climate control, a rear-view camera and auto-folding door mirrors.
In terms of safety, the Ateca FR gets Front Assist with City Emergency Braking and pedestrian detection, Tiredness Recognition and Hill Hold Control, plus seven occupant airbags, ISOFIX child seat fixings, ABS, ASR traction control, ESC and the XDS electronic differential lock.
As for the optional extras, buyers can opt for a panoramic sunroof, a Connectivity Hub with wireless phone charging, Park Assist and a more sophisticated sat-nav package with dynamic route guidance.
Other Ateca FR versions are priced as follows:
1.4 Eco TSI 150 PS (DSG auto) - £26,340
2.0 TSI 190 PS 4Drive (DSG auto) - £29,760
2.0 TDI 150 PS 4Drive (manual) - £28,410
2.0 TDI 190 PS 4Drive (DSG auto) - £30,930