New Skoda Karoq Unveiled With Five Engine Options

Skoda has unveiled the all-new Karoq at a special event in Stockholm.
Set to slot beneath the Kodiaq, the Karoq is a stylish crossover with a sculpted hood, a slender grille, and optional LED headlights. The model also has muscular wheel arches, plastic body cladding, and chiseled bodywork. Rounding out the styling features are a tailgate-mounted spoiler, distinctive taillights, and an assortment of wheels ranging in sizes from 16- to 19-inches.
Overall, the crossover measures 4,382mm (14.3 feet) long, 1,841mm (6 feet) wide, and 1,605mm (5.2 feet) tall with a wheelbase that spans up to 2,638mm (6.2 feet).
The interior is relatively straightforward but the Karoq becomes the first Skoda model to be offered with a digital instrument cluster. Customers can also order a heated steering wheel, heated front / rear seats, and LED ambient lighting. Other highlights include a wireless smartphone charger and infotainment systems with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.
Buyers more interested in space will be happy to know the Karoq offers 521 liters (18.4 cubic feet) of cargo capacity behind the rear seats. However, that number can be increased to 1,630 liters (57.5 cubic feet) when the rear seats are folded down. If that's still not enough room, the seats can be removed entirely to create a maximum cargo capacity of 1,810 liters (63.9 cubic feet).
Under the hood, five different engines will be available including:
A 1.0-liter TSI with 115 PS (113 hp) and 175 Nm (129 lb-ft) of torque
A 1.5-liter TSI with 150 PS (148 hp) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque
A 1.6-liter TDI with 115 PS (113 hp) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque
A 2.0-liter TDI with 150 PS (148 hp) and 340 Nm (250 lb-ft) of torque
A 2.0-liter TDI with 190 PS (187 hp) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque
Most of the engines can be connected to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG transmission, expect the most powerful diesel variant which comes standard with all-wheel drive and the DSG gearbox.
On the safety front, the Karoq offers an assortment of driver assistance systems including Park Assist, Lane Assist, and Traffic Jam Assist. Other highlights include Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detect, Emergency Assist, and Front Assist with predictive pedestrian protection.