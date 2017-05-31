New VW Arteon Might Actually Get A Stylish Wagon Version

While VW is currently busy launching the new Arteon in Europe, company sources are already talking about a possible estate version.
“It’s our intention to turn the Arteon into a model family,” said Volkswagen Head of Product Line Elmar Licharz to Autocar. “Right now, we have a proposal on the table for a stylish wagon version to compliment the hatchback. The car has not been confirmed for production yet, but it has a good chance.”
The new VW Arteon will be positioned above the Passat, rivaling more traditional premium models, including the Audi A5 Sportback and the BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe.
Depending on the market, customers will be given a choice of six turbocharged powertrains, petrol and diesel. The most powerful versions will be offered only in conjunction with VW’s 4Motion all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
The new VW Arteon is also the company’s model with the most driver assistance systems, including the new Emergency Assist 2.0, which can bring the car to a full stop if necessary.
