New VW Polo Debuts In Official Preview Video

VW has released yet another of its official preview videos, this time showing us a late prototype of the next Polo, complete with camouflage wrapping.
We could act surprised but the truth is that we already seen the new Polo undisguised, thanks to a batch of leaked photos released last March.
The new generation of VW’s compact model will be based on the MQB A0 platform, the same with the latest Seat Ibiza and the next Skoda Fabia.
Available engine options will include the new 1.5-litre TSI in 128hp and 148hp versions, with a three-pot 1.0-litre petrol offered in N/A and turbo versions as well. Those who prefer a diesel powertrain will be offered the company’s 1.6-litre TDI in various states of tune. The range-topping GTI version is going to use the 2.0-litre TSI engine from the previous Golf GTI model.
Features previously seen on bigger models are expected to trickle down to the new Polo as well, including a digital instrument display, crisper and more responsive infotainment systems along with better quality materials in the cabin.
The latest reports suggest that the new VW Polo will make its public debut this September at the Frankfurt Motor Show.