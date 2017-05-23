Next-Gen Audi A7 To Debut In The Fourth Quarter

Audi has confirmed that the next-generation A7 Sportback will debut in the fourth quarter of this year, meaning a public reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show is likely.
Earlier this year it was reported that the car would premiere at September's Frankfurt Motor Show but that report has proved to be inaccurate with a press release from March detailing the launch of the all-new A8 also confirming that the A7 will debut in the last quarter of 2017.
We got our first look at the redesigned A7 in March following the publication of a front-on sketch of it alongside the new A8 and A6. This image revealed that the car will take inspiration from the marque's 2014 Prologue Concept, particularly with its re-shaped front grille. It will also incorporate custom headlights, new air intakes and an overall more aggressive appearance than the outgoing model.
Underpinning the new A7 will be Audi's MLB Evo platform that will help strip at least 100 kg (220 lbs) from the vehicle's overall weight.
