Next Mercedes-Benz CLA Coming With Fastback AMG GT Concept-Inspired Looks

Mercedes-Benz wants to draw a clear line between the upcoming A-Class Sedan and the next generation CLA.
And it will do so by launching the latter with a fastback styling, which will give it a similar feel to the AMG GT Concept that was presented in Geneva this year, AutoNews reports.
Despite its upscale design, the brand's luxury subcompact four-door coupe will remain front-wheel drive, and will be based on a new platform, which will spawn eight models, including the hatch and sedan derivations of the next A-Class, and the replacements of the B-Class and GLA, among others.
Due to arrive in US showrooms in late 2019, as a 2020MY, the next generation Mercedes-Benz CLA will be preceded by the A-Class Sedan, which is believed to go on sale on this side of the pond late next year or early 2019.
The latter should be similar to the concept presented in Shanghai last month, sources with knowledge on the matter confirmed, saying it will keep the Panamericana grille on the powerful AMG model(s), whereas regular versions will get a different one.
Note: Mercedes-AMG GT Concept pictured