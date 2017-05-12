NIO EP9 Smashes Lamborghini's Nurburgring Lap Record With 6:45.9

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante's Nürburgring lap record has fallen as the NIO EP9 has lapped the Nordschleife in an impressive 6 minutes and 45.90 seconds.
The lap beats the time posted by the Huracan Performante by a little over six seconds and is a significant improvement over the EP9's previous lap time of 7 minutes and 5.12 seconds.
In a statement acknowledging the company's achievement, NIO's Gerry Hughes said "The EP9’s new lap record is 19.22 seconds faster than its previous lap time. This is a fabulous achievement for NIO and I am very proud of the team that has worked tirelessly to achieve this accolade."
As a refresher, the EP9 is a high-performance electric vehicle with four electrics motor that produce a combined output of 1,360 PS (1,342 hp). This enables the car to accelerate from 0-200 km/h (0-124 mph) in 7.1 seconds before hitting a top speed of 313 km/h (194mph). If that wasn't impressive enough, the EP9 has a range of 427 km (265 miles) and have been designed to be recharged in just 45 minutes.
The first six EP9s were created for the company's investors but the automaker recently announced plans to build ten units which will be priced at $1.48 million.