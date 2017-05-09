Nissan Focusing On Four U.S. Cities For Titan Pickup

Nissan has admitted that it is trying something a little different with its second-generation Titan pickup in an effort to break into the Ford, General Motors and Ram-dominated segment.
According to Nissan North America's senior vice president of sales & marketing and operations, Christian Meunier, the Japanese company is initially directing its marketing and distribution efforts to the cities of Dallas, Houston, Phoenix and Salt Lake City.
“We've concentrated on only those markets at first and once we're satisfied that we're where we want to be in those markets, we will then move to our second phase,” he said.
This second phase will consist of six more cities before the firm's marketing efforts then expand to 40 cities. Only once the Titan has become established in these markets will it be phased in nationwide, Autonews reports.
Nissan says it wants to capture about 5 per cent of the local share of full-size pickup sales in every market and is on track to reach that target in its first four launch cities.
The firm's move is dramatically different to when the first-generation Titan was introduced in 2003. It failed to capture a significant proportion of the market and sales peaked in 2005. In late 2015, the second-gen Titan hit the market but only in range-topping XD trim and it wasn't until earlier this month that the more attainable Titan King Cab rolled into dealerships.