Nissan Preparing Electric Crossover Concept

Nissan has commenced work on a new concept that will preview an all-electric crossover.
The vehicle is expected to debut later this year, be dubbed the Vmotion 3.0 and will follow in the footsteps of the Vmotion 2.0 that debuted earlier this year. According to company executives, it will focus on electrification, on-the-go connectivity and autonomous driving.
According to Nissan global design chief Alfonso Albaisa, the new concept will arrive after the second-generation Leaf this year and offer a glimpse at something entirely new.
“Why not try something new? In the future, we're not going to have just one EV. So we're starting to map out what is the DNA that can go across different genres,” he said.
Nissan’s executive vice president for zero emissions, Daniele Schillaci told Automotive News that it’s natural for the company to be developing an electric crossover.
“We are clearly focusing our attention on a crossover EV, because it's our DNA. The crossover will really embody the latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility features,” he said.
It’s not yet clear when the concept will debut nor when a possible production variant will hit the market.
Note: Nissan Gripz Concept pictured