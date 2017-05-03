Nissan Signal Shield Concept Is A Faraday Cage For Your Juke

Distracted driving is a growing concern but Nissan thinks they have the solution as the company has taken the wraps off their Signal Shield concept.
Essentially a Faraday cage, the Signal Shield is a prototype compartment which has been housed in the center armrest of a Nissan Juke. Once a smartphone has been placed in the compartment and the lid has been closed, the Signal Shield blocks all incoming and outgoing cellular, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connections.
Drivers won't have to quit cold turkey either as they can still connect their smartphone to the crossover’s entertainment system. Since Faraday cages only block wireless signals, the phone can be linked to the system by either an auxiliary or USB cable.
Faraday cage aren't exactly new as they date back to the 1830's but Nissan says using one in a vehicle could prove beneficial as it would give drivers an opportunity to limit distractions provided by the modern world.
In Britain, the problem of distracted driving is widespread as the number of drivers who admit to handling their phone has increased by 23 percent over the past two years. Furthermore, Nissan's own research has determined that 18% of drivers admit to texting and driving.