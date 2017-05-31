Nissan Skyline Driver Busted Doing Burnout On Facebook Live

Doing a burnout in your R32-generation Nissan Skyline may seem like a good idea but when you’re on a crowded street in New Jersey, it’s perhaps not the smartest thing to do.
That’s what one Skyline owner recently discovered after doing a huge burnout through the streets of Ocean City while his passenger was filming the whole stunt.
Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for a police officer to notice the burnout and pull over the driver and slap him with a $1,000 fine.
Although we think the passenger should have also been fined for filming in portrait, the banter between him and the driver is hilarious, particularly when he says “That was a sick burnout though!”, just after the officer said the burnout would be very costly. Even the driver manages to have a laugh about his predicament.