Nissan Skyline Driver Busted Doing Burnout On Facebook Live

Doing a burnout in your R32-generation Nissan Skyline may seem like a good idea but when you’re on a crowded street in New Jersey, it’s perhaps not the smartest thing to do.That’s what one Skyline owner recently discovered after doing a huge burnout through the streets of Ocean City while his passenger was filming the whole stunt.Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for a police officer to notice the burnout and pull over the driver and slap him with a $1,000 fine.Although we think the passenger should have also been fined for filming in portrait, the banter between him and the driver is hilarious, particularly when he says “That was a sick burnout though!”, just after the officer said the burnout would be very costly. Even the driver manages to have a laugh about his predicament.