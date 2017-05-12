Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X Project Basecamp Is One Tough Truck

Nissan has unveiled the Titan XD PRO-4X Project Basecamp ahead of its debut at the Overland Expo 2017 WEST in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Based on the Titan XD PRO-4X Crew Cab, Project Basecamp is an extreme off-roader which has been equipped with more than 60 different aftermarket parts and accessories.
Starting with the exterior, the truck boasts a rugged appearance thanks to custom bumpers, extended fender flares and 17-inch beadlock aluminum wheels with 35-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. The Titan has also been equipped with a 3-inch lift kit, a Warn winch, and a bed cage by Leitner Designs Overland.
As the name suggests, Project Basecamp isn't just about exploring as the model has a Rhino Rack Pioneer roof rack which houses a Mt. Rainier Stargazer tent. Campers will also be glad to know the truck has a portable refrigerator / freezer, water canisters, and an awning for relaxing after a long day of off-roading.
Power is provided by a 5.0-liter Cummins V8 turbodiesel engine that has been outfitted with an AFE exhaust and intake system. Nissan declined to mention any changes in performance but the standard model develops 310 hp (314 PS) and 555 lb-ft (751 Nm) of torque.