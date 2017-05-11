Nissan X-Trail X-Scape Comes Bundled With Its Own Drone

We've seen new cars bundled with all sorts of optional extras, from bicycles to performance driving lessons. But a drone? That's gotta be new. Yet that's exactly what Nissan is offering – in some markets, at least.
The Japanese automaker has announced a new version of the X-Trail called the X-Scape, which comes bundled with a Bebop 2 – a remote-control quad-copter made by French electronics manufacturer Parrot.
The drone allows owners to capture their adventures from high up above, whether they're in the vehicle or out doing whatever else. It comes equipped with a camera as well as Parrot's Skycontroller 2 remote and Cockpitglasses headset for a fully immersive first-person experience (that we wouldn't recommend trying to operate while driving).
Specifying the special version of the X-Trail (sold in North America as the Rogue) carries with it a £500 premium over the N-Vision or Tekna trim levels in the UK (for example). That actually represents a pretty good value, considering that Parrot charges a hundred quid more for the Bebop 2 FPV package, and Nissan throws in with it a padded storage case/backpack just for good measure.
Only 1,200 examples will be offered across Europe, with 200 of those destined for the UK.