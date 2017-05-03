Nissan's Godzilla Meets Its Match Against Audi's Flagship R8 V10 Plus

Until the second-generation R8 came out, Audi's only true supercar had little chance to out-sprint a Nissan GT-R over short distances.
Now, the top of the line R8 V10 Plus brings 610 PS (601 HP) and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) of torque to the table, which on paper should help it get from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in about 3.2 seconds.
The latest version of the GT-R is of course no slouch. This Black Edition model carries 570 PS (562 HP) and plenty more torque than the Audi at 637 Nm (470 lb-ft), which theoretically should help it get to 100 km/h (62 mph) in around 2.8 seconds.
You could say that Godzilla's got the upper hand for sure based on these numbers alone. However, being the beast that it is, it's almost 200 kg (441 lbs) heavier than the Audi, which is like having Shaq behind the wheel and a dishwasher in the passenger seat.
As for who the winner was in this drag race, the guys from Car Magazine got some pretty interesting results once they floored the throttle on both cars. It seems one of them never even stood a chance.