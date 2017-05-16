Novitec's Maserati Levante Esteso Is Wider Than A Hummer, Quicker Than A Cayenne

About a month and a half ago, Novitec released its take on the Maserati Levante, marking the first time that the German tuner had applied its talents to a crossover SUV. Now it's revisited the Trident-badged high-rider, and given it even more of an attitude adjustment.
The engine tuning remains the same as the version we saw before, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 cranked up to 494 horsepower and 486 lb-ft of torque. But as you can see, this version looks meaner, too.
Called the Novitec Esteso, the amped-up Levante embraces the full wide-body approach. The eight-part body kit adds four inches of added width at the front and closer to five at the back, bringing its overall width up to 82.3 inches. That's wider than a Hummer H2!
Into those widened wheel arches, Novitec has packed a special set of 22-inch alloys, measuring 10 inches across at the front and 12 at the back for a stance that would make a steamroller stop and take notice. The air suspension has also been lowered by an inch.
As you can see, the visual modifications don't end at the added width. They incorporate front and rear spoilers, diffuser, side skirts, hood scoop... the works. The matte blue finish on this demo model looks spot-on, and the interior's been extensively upgraded as well.
With the full engine enhancements, the vehicle will rocket to 62 in just 4.8 seconds before topping out at nearly 170 mph. The output and performance figures place the Novitec Esteso in between the GTS and Turbo models in the Porsche Cayenne range, for comparison's sake, which is not a bad place to be at all.