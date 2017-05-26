Oettinger Goes Worthersee With Comprehensive Golf GTI/R Upgrades

We've come to expect from Volkswagen and its sister brands to showcase new hot hatches and other performance automobiles at Wörthersee each year, however the festival has also become a showcase for VW tuners, too.
Like Oettinger, for example, who has arrived at the Austrian lakeside gathering with a fresh array of upgrades for both the Golf GTI and Golf R, building on the latest facelifted versions of each.
Oettinger's GTI features a complete aero kit, including new front splitter, side skirts, and roof spoiler, along with a new four-pipe exhaust system with one tip tube for each cylinder, culminating in three-and-a-half-inch tips. Diesel enthusiasts (or those looking for a hot hatch that's more frugal at the pumps) will be glad to know that the aero kit also fits the Golf GTD as well.
The Golf R package takes on the same parameters, only more so, including adjustable aero. All the parts are made using Reaction Injection Molding techniques like those employed by automakers and are being offered directly through VW dealers and parts catalogs.
If the enhanced aero, exhaust and various wheel options aren't enough, Oettinger offers engine upgrades for the GTI, taking output up to 380 horsepower, and for the Golf R up to 500 hp.
Fortunately it'll also upgrade the brakes to keep it all in check, along with suspension components and more, extending right up to complete engine and drivetrain rebuilds with forged pistons and steel con rods. The sky, in short, is the limit, as the same tuner showcased a couple of years ago with the bonkers 500R show car.