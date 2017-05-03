Officine Maserati Wants To Sell You A Certified Pre-Owned Trident

The prospect of buying a Maserati instead of one of its more mainstream alternatives can be tempting, but the depreciation can kill you and plow the notion right out of the water. That point isn't lost on the Italian automaker itself, which has now launched its own certified pre-owned program in North America.
Certified pre-owned, for those unfamiliar, is a relatively new category that sits somewhere between new and used. The cars are second-hand, but certified (to some degree) by the manufacturer and backed by a renewed warranty.
The Trident marque's program is called Officine Maserati, and encompasses used Ghiblis, Quattroportes, GranTurismo coupes and convertibles – and will presumably eventually include the new Levante crossover as well as those hit the second-hand market. Each vehicle offered through the program is subjected to a 120-point inspection process, brought back up to near-new condition, and offered with a two-year warranty with unlimited mileage as well as 24-hour roadside assistance.
The extended warranty is tacked on to however long is left on the original factory coverage for up to six years, covering the engine, transmission, drivetrain, steering, brakes, cooling, fuel system, electrical components, and climate control.
Though just announced, the program already launched last month, but inventory is still coming together. Expect prices to fall somewhere between new and used, for which you can anticipate a combination of peace-of-mind with a lower purchase price (with 1.9-percent APR financing).